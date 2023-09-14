Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

