Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,906 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortive by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

