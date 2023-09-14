Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,341 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

