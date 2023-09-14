Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.61.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

