Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 116,335 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,249,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KRG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.