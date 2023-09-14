Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

