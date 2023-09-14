Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.07 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

