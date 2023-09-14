Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

