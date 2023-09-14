Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

