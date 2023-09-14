Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,206 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 272.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,130. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.