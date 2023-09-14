Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 17,288 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.2 %

QRVO opened at $94.34 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -554.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

