Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 27,895 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

