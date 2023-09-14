Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,048 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.45.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

