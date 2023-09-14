Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

