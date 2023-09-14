Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $415.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.51 and its 200 day moving average is $356.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.