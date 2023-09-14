Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,502.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,509.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

