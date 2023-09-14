Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.03 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $53.03 million and $186,792.98 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

