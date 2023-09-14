O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $926.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.22.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.