O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $926.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.22.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

