ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,176 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,745,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 192,755 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 716,204 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amcor by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after buying an additional 1,264,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

