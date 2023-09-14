ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,623 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,554,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

