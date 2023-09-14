ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,859 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

