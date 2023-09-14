ORG Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

