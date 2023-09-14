ORG Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.