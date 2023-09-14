ORG Partners LLC Invests $478,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

