ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 333,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $11,072,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $46.93 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

