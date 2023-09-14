ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

