ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.