ORG Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.53% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KALL stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

About KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (KALL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks. The fund includes A- and B-shares, as well as Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong (H-shares, Red chips, and P-chips).

