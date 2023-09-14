ORG Partners LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

