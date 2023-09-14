ORG Partners LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

