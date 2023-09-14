Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 2,514 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $12,092.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,345 shares in the company, valued at $853,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 504 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,822.40.

Ouster Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE OUST opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.18. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 643.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OUST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Report on OUST

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.