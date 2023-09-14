PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 204,282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,639,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,630,000 after buying an additional 1,246,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 65.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 46.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 186,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

