Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 2,760 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $389,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

