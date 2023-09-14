Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 2,760 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

