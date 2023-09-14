Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 4363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

