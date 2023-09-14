Park National Corp OH Acquires 9,341 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

NYSE:PNC opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

