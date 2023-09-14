Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $70.98 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.