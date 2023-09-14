Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

