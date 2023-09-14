Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

SLB opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

