Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

BRO stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

