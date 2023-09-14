Park National Corp OH Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

