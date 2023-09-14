Park National Corp OH Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $420.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.94 and its 200-day moving average is $390.04. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.