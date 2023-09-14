Park National Corp OH Purchases 24,162 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

