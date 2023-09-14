Park National Corp OH Purchases 5,545 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $313.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.33. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.