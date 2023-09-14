Park National Corp OH Sells 144,059 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 144,059 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

