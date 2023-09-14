Park National Corp OH Sells 4,911 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

