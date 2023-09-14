Park National Corp OH Sells 5,347 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $205,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563 shares of company stock valued at $984,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

