Park National Corp OH Sells 6,262 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $299.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.29. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

