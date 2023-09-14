Park National Corp OH Sells 8,168 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $3,005,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 510,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.